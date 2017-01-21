|
Sister March in Decorah
Colin Smith and Valeria Kishkunas were among hundreds of attendees at Decorah's Sister March Saturday morning.
-
Serve and Sled
Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness and the Decorah High School Community Club hosted a "Serve and Sled" service event Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
News
-
The city of Decorah and the Winneshiek County Recycling Center are
announcing the fifth annual recycling event specifically for electronics
and appliances.
-
Residents from outside the city limits soon may be able to serve on the Decorah Airport Commission.
-
Performances are currently being scheduled for the 2017 Lawn Chair Night series.
-
The Tom Bourcier Band is reuniting for a last, send-off concert for its founder and bandleader, pianist Tom Bourcier.
-
Although plans for building a local community center have never come to fruition, a group of Decorah residents wants to revisit the idea.
-
The Decorah City Council has approved the first reading of a new anti-idling ordinance on a 4-3 vote.
-
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has scheduled two public
meetings to discuss the status of the deer herd in Allamakee County
after additional hunter harvested deer tested positive for chronic
wasting disease (CWD) during the 2016 deer season.
-
The New Minowa Players’ production of “The Musical Adventures of Flat
Stanley,” a show for the whole family based on the much-loved books by
Jeff Brown, opens Thursday, Jan. 19.
-
Rain in January is never a good thing, according to Winneshiek County Engineer Lee Bjerke.
-
The Decorah City Council and mayor could see their first pay raises since 1999.
-
The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors has forgiven a $2,500 debt to the county.
-
The Decorah School District is proceeding with plans to further abate
noise emitted from the air exchange units at Carrie Lee Elementary.
-
The Upper Iowa River Watershed Management Authority (UIRMA) is moving forward with plans to hire a new coordinator.
-
Enjoy the winter at the 18th annual Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway
Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for children ages 3-13.
-
Luther College will hold a celebration of life service for Weston Noble
at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall.
Sports
-
Fans packed the gyms Saturday for the annual Decorah Duals.
-
Despite a furious rally, the Decorah girls basketball team (2-10, 0-5
NEIC) couldn’t come back Friday night at home, falling to Charles City
(1-10, 1-5 NEIC) 46-35.
-
It came down to 52 pins for the Decorah varsity boys bowling team Thursday as the Vikes fell to Waukon at Oneota Lanes.
-
Getting a taste of some of the competition they’ll likely see at state
next month, the Decorah boys swim team competed at the Rusty Garst
Invite Saturday at Fort Dodge.
-
The Decorah boys basketball team (5-3, 2-1 NEIC) picked up a signature
conference win Thursday night, defeating Crestwood (2-6, 1-3 NEIC) 61-58
in overtime.
-
The Decorah wrestling team earned a split in the conference Thursday night, hosting Charles City and Crestwood.
-
A shot at the buzzer sent a dagger in the hearts of Turkey Valley as the
Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-2) fell at Class
5A Waterloo West (6-5) 45-44 Saturday night.
-
Three Turkey Valley grapplers took to the mats Thursday as the Trojan
wrestling team hosted Ed-Co and Starmont in a conference triangular.
-
The South Winn wrestling team picked up two more conference victories Thursday night, defeating MFL and Central in Monona.
-
The South Winn boys basketball team (4-9, 3-6 UIC) picked up its fourth
victory of the season Friday night, defeating West Central (1-8, 0-7
UIC).
-
Olympic legend Ian Crocker is coming to Northeastern Iowa.
-
Jill Christofferson is set to take over as the head softball coach at Decorah High School, pending school board approval.
-
The Decorah girls basketball team is hosting the first annual midnight shootout for girls in grades 3-8.
-
Fans of fast breaks, hot offense and driving to the basket were in for a
treat Thursday night in Calmar as the South Winn boys basketball team
(3-7) hosted Decorah (3-3).
-
There’s a win streak brewing in Decorah, after the Decorah girls
basketball team (2-8) grabbed its second victory of the year, defeating
South Winn (0-9) 44-34 Thursday night in Calmar.
|
