News
Carly Hayden Foster, associate professor of political science at Luther, will give this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day lecture today (Monday, Jan. 16), at 7 p.m. in Valders Hall of Science, Room 206, on the Luther College campus.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has recommended no travel across Northeast Iowa this morning due to widespread icing resulting in hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)in La Crosse.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Cardic Rehab at Winneshiek Medical Center will be closed today.
Due to icy road conditions, Winneshiek Medical Center Decorah Clinic will open at 9 a.m. today, Monday, Jan. 16.
EARL Public Transit, a program of Northeast Iowa Community Action, will be closed all day Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen, where conditions permit, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Ossian Clinic will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 16.
What started out as a wildlife adventure for three Decorah teens recently, unfortunately had a sad ending.
The New Minowa Players’ production of “The Musical Adventures of Flat
Stanley,” a show for the whole family based on the much-loved books by
Jeff Brown, opens Thursday, Jan. 19.
Decorah Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The library will be open as scheduled Sunday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Beginning in February, everyone is invited to learn in community through
dialogue and questions about privilege, power and the persistence of
racism. Time together begins with a “Dialogue and Dessert” event
Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Decorah UCC to introduce concepts and
definitions, and to lay the groundwork for small group conversation.
Luther College's annual Dorian Vocal Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, featuring Norsemen, Luther's first-year men's choir directed by Andrew Last; Aurora, the first-year women's choir directed by Jennaya Robison; and highlighting guest choir, Hopkins High School Choir, directed by Philip Brown. This event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
The Decorah Rotary Club chili supper is Friday, Jan. 13, in the Decorah High School cafeteria.
The city of Decorah is reminding property owners of their responsibility
for clearing snow and ice accumulations from sidewalks abutting their
property.
The public is invited to a debate on the proposition "The Electoral
College is Fine the Way it Is" Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.
in Decorah City Hall Council chambers.
Seven years ago, Renee Splichal Larson’s life was changed forever when
she and her husband, Ben Spichal Larson, Luther College class of 2006,
were buried in the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Sports
Fans of fast breaks, hot offense and driving to the basket were in for a
treat Thursday night in Calmar as the South Winn boys basketball team
(3-7) hosted Decorah (3-3).
There’s a win streak brewing in Decorah, after the Decorah girls
basketball team (2-8) grabbed its second victory of the year, defeating
South Winn (0-9) 44-34 Thursday night in Calmar.
Decorah’s wrestling team got on the mats Thursday night, Jan. 5, hosting Waukon.
A streak of 39 straight regular season victories was snapped Saturday
when the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-1, 9-0
UIC) fell to No. 1 Springville (11-1) 40-27 at the 13th annual Rivalry
Saturday, played at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Two locals were crowned champions at the annual Flanagan Invite, hosted at Crestwood Saturday.
Battling tough teams on this side of the state, the South Winn wrestling
team competed at the 51st annual Tripoli Invite Saturday.
The Decorah boys swim team had two events over the weekend.
After falling behind early, the South Winn boys basketball team (3-8,
2-6 UIC) couldn’t make up the difference, falling at Starmont (3-7, 3-5
UIC) 55-43 Friday night.
Battling the No. 1 ranked teams in the state, the Decorah bowling teams
held their own despite earning losses in both varsity matches Friday
night at Charles City.
It was a double win for the South Winn wrestling team Thursday night as the Warriors won two conference matches.
It was a quick turnaround for the Turkey Valley boys basketball team
(8-5, 6-3 UIC) as the Trojans played two games in just over 12 hours
this weekend.
There’s reason to celebrate in Calmar.
The Decorah boys basketball team (4-3, 1-1 NEIC) is above .500, having
defeated North Fayette Valley (5-5) 63-45 Saturday night in Decorah.
Six members of the Decorah Swim Club (DEC) are headed to Elkhorn, Neb., for the Midwest All-Star Championships this weekend.
South Winn graduate Mitch Herold has garnered National Junior College
Athletic Association Region XI All-Region academic honors for the fall
semester.
