January 25, 2017
  • Luther Community Day Saturday
    Luther College invites alumni, parents and friends of the college to enjoy a full day of food, fellowship, fun and sports at the 2017 Mid-Winter Community Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Regents Center on the Luther campus.
  • Bridal edition is coming soon
    Call the Decorah Newspapers advertising department today to be included in the annual bridal edition.
  • 'This is what democracy looks like'
    Women's March on Washington, Driftless Style co-coordinator Liz Rog led a number of songs in front of the Winneshiek County Courthouse Saturday.
    
  Girls bball stopped at Waverly

    Girls bball stopped at Waverly

    Looking for its first conference win of the year, the Decorah girls basketball team (2-11, 0-6 NEIC) came up short Friday night in Waverly, falling to Waverly-Shell Rock (11-4, 7-1 NEIC) 54-22.
  Vikings fall at Forest City

    Vikings fall at Forest City

    Battling a veteran team, the Decorah varsity bowling teams fell at Forest City Friday night.
  Trojans pound on Blue Devils

    Trojans pound on Blue Devils

    The Turkey Valley boys basketball team (9-6, 6-3 UIC) earned a split over the weekend, with a critical Upper Iowa Conference victory.
  • No. 2 Trojans roll

    The theme of the week was seniors.
  Warriors now 4-10

    Warriors now 4-10

    In the only game from last week, the South Winn boys basketball team (4-10) fell at Wapsie Valley (7-5) 85-42 Saturday in non-conference action.
  • Events moved up tonight

    Some area sporting events have a time change for tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 24, while others were cancelled.
  Luther's Nikkel honored by IHSBCA

    Luther's Nikkel honored by IHSBCA

    Luther College Head Baseball Coach Bryan Nikkel, was honored by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) at its 49th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines.
  South Winn third at Decorah Duals; Taylor MVP

    South Winn third at Decorah Duals; Taylor MVP

    Fans packed the gyms Saturday for the annual Decorah Duals.
  Vikes drop two home conference contests

    Vikes drop two home conference contests

    Despite a furious rally, the Decorah girls basketball team (2-10, 0-5 NEIC) couldn’t come back Friday night at home, falling to Charles City (1-10, 1-5 NEIC) 46-35.
  Girl keglers garner second win

    Girl keglers garner second win

    It came down to 52 pins for the Decorah varsity boys bowling team Thursday as the Vikes fell to Waukon at Oneota Lanes.
  Faldet wins gold in breaststroke

    Faldet wins gold in breaststroke

    Getting a taste of some of the competition they’ll likely see at state next month, the Decorah boys swim team competed at the Rusty Garst Invite Saturday at Fort Dodge.
  Viking bball earns NEIC split

    Viking bball earns NEIC split

    The Decorah boys basketball team (5-3, 2-1 NEIC) picked up a signature conference win Thursday night, defeating Crestwood (2-6, 1-3 NEIC) 61-58 in overtime.
  Vikings earn an NEIC split

    Vikings earn an NEIC split

    The Decorah wrestling team earned a split in the conference Thursday night, hosting Charles City and Crestwood.
  • No. 2 Trojans fall on late three

    A shot at the buzzer sent a dagger in the hearts of Turkey Valley as the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-2) fell at Class 5A Waterloo West (6-5) 45-44 Saturday night.
  • C. Reicks still perfect in UIC

    Three Turkey Valley grapplers took to the mats Thursday as the Trojan wrestling team hosted Ed-Co and Starmont in a conference triangular.
