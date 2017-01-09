Luther College's annual Dorian Vocal Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, featuring Norsemen, Luther's first-year men's choir directed by Andrew Last; Aurora, the first-year women's choir directed by Jennaya Robison; and highlighting guest choir, Hopkins High School Choir, directed by Philip Brown. This event is open to the public with no charge for admission.