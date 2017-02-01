The Decorah Nespapers
February 01, 2017
  • Welcome in Decorah
    Several hundred people turned out Tuesday evening to protest the recent executive order issued by the president banning refugees and others from seven Muslim majority countries. 
  • 'Who Do You Trust' art exhibit to be displayed at Luther College
    "Who Do You Trust," an art exhibit featuring the work of Jed Jackson, will be on display from Feb. 3 to March 15 in Luther College's Preus Library. The exhibit is open to the public with no charge for admission.
  • Barneløpet Children’s ski/walk event Saturday
    Enjoy the winter at the 18th annual Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for children ages 3-13.
    
  • Welcome in Decorah
  • 'Who Do You Trust' art exhibit to be displayed at Luther College
  • Barneløpet Children’s ski/walk event Saturday
    
PreviousPlayPauseNext
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl34_rrThumbnails96||ctl00_body_ctl34_rrFullSizePhotos96||imgStartRotator96||imgStopRotator96||115||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||42028,0|41997,1|41990,2||96

News

Education | Lead Stories | Farm & Business
  • Luther College to host Dorian Orchestra Festival

    Luther College to host Dorian Orchestra Festival

    Luther College will hold two concerts in conjunction with the Dorian Orchestra Festival Feb. 5-6. The college hosts more than 160 high school orchestra students from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, nominated by their high school directors to experience Luther, rehearse with music faculty and perform in concert.
    0 comment(s)
  • National Wear Red Day is Friday

    National Wear Red Day is Friday

    One woman dies every minute from heart disease.
    0 comment(s)

  • Refugee rally moved to Winneshiek County Courthouse stairs

    Due to the response, the Winneshiek Rally for Refugees has been moved from Water Street Park to the courthouse steps.  
    0 comment(s)
  • Decorah farmer interviewed by CBS Nightly News

    Decorah farmer interviewed by CBS Nightly News

    Bob Hemesath said quite a few friends and neighbors were surprised to see him on the CBS evening news Thursday.
    0 comment(s)
  • ‘Pints & Postcards’ event has impressive turnout in Decorah

    ‘Pints & Postcards’ event has impressive turnout in Decorah

    Decorah community members gathered over the weekend for “Pints & Postcards” at The Courtyard & Cellar.
    0 comment(s)
  • Luther College V-Day to present benefit performances Feb. 10-11

    Luther College V-Day to present benefit performances Feb. 10-11

    One out of every three women in the world will be physically or sexually abused in her lifetime, according to information from the United Nations.
    0 comment(s)
  • 'Who Do You Trust' art exhibit to be displayed at Luther College

    'Who Do You Trust' art exhibit to be displayed at Luther College

    "Who Do You Trust," an art exhibit featuring the work of Jed Jackson, will be on display from Feb. 3 to March 15 in Luther College's Preus Library. The exhibit is open to the public with no charge for admission.
    0 comment(s)
  • ‘The Racialization of Trust: Who Have We Been Taught Not to Trust?’

    ‘The Racialization of Trust: Who Have We Been Taught Not to Trust?’

    Who have we been taught to trust and not to trust? Michelle Boike and Wintlett Taylor-Browne explore this question in their lecture titled "The Racialization of Trust: Who Have We Been Taught Not to Trust?" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Recital Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther College campus.

    The lecture is open to the public with no charge for admission.
    0 comment(s)

  • White Privilege: Let’s Talk

    Talking about race is often taboo, and when we do, it can be uncomfortable and difficult. But there is a lot at stake if we give into the temptation to avoid these hard conversations.

    Identifying racism is not about labeling some people as good and others as bad. Rather it is about looking at the ways power benefits some and not all based on the color of our skin. Talking about whiteness and whiteness as normative in American culture is one place we can begin the conversation.
    0 comment(s)
  • Discuss “Hidden Figures” book/ movie Feb. 16

    Discuss “Hidden Figures” book/ movie Feb. 16

    Join the Decorah Public Library History Book Group to discuss Margot Lee Shetterly’s New York Times bestseller “Hidden Figures” at 6:30 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 16 on the 2nd floor of the library. Books are available for checkout at the front desk. The group is open to the public and newcomers are encouraged to attend. “Hidden Figures” has recently been adapted into a film of the same name; movie-goers are welcome to attend the discussion as well.
    0 comment(s)

  • DNR to purchase Camp Tahigwa

    The sale of Camp Tahigwa to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should maintain the integrity of the Dorchester property for years to come.
    0 comment(s)
  • Barneløpet Children’s ski/walk event Saturday

    Barneløpet Children’s ski/walk event Saturday

    Enjoy the winter at the 18th annual Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for children ages 3-13.
    0 comment(s)

  • Turkey Valley moving forward

    Things at Turkey Valley Schools are moving in the right direction.
    0 comment(s)
  • 'Prettiest town'

    'Prettiest town'

    This photo of “Historic Decorah” taken by Joyce Meyer of Spillville was featured as “Northeast Iowa’s Prettiest town” in the travel section of usatoday.com’s recent feature highlighting one picturesque town from each state in the country.
    0 comment(s)
  • In Tuesday's Public Opinion

    In Tuesday's Public Opinion

    Tuesday’s Public Opinion includes a special edition with articles and advertisements devoted to “Mind, Health and Body.”
    0 comment(s)

Sports

  • Ott, Lillegraven win titles

    Ott, Lillegraven win titles

    Two members of the Decorah wrestling team added their names to the hall of fame.
    0 comment(s)
  • SW’s Taylor, TV’s Reicks take gold

    SW’s Taylor, TV’s Reicks take gold

    Oh, so close.
    0 comment(s)
  • Decorah fourth at conference; Faldet athlete of year

    Decorah fourth at conference; Faldet athlete of year

    It was a big week for the Decorah boys swim team.
    0 comment(s)
  • Boys fall in the fourth

    Boys fall in the fourth

    After holding the lead for over three quarters, the Decorah boys basketball team (6-7, 3-4 NEIC) couldn’t hold on, falling to New Hampton (8-7, 4-3 NEIC) 66-62 at home Friday night.
    0 comment(s)
  • Boys fourth at conference

    Boys fourth at conference

    The Decorah bowling team competed in its first ever conference team meet Saturday.
    0 comment(s)
  • No. 2 Trojans finally get to play

    No. 2 Trojans finally get to play

    After a week off the courts, the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (14-2, 11-0 UIC) got back at it Friday night, defeating Starmont (6-10, 3-7 UIC) 54-14 on the road.
    0 comment(s)
  • Trojans get first UIC win

    Trojans get first UIC win

    The Turkey Valley wrestling team closed out the dual portion of the season Thursday night at Central.
    0 comment(s)
  • Warriors are UIC champs

    Warriors are UIC champs

    The South Winn wrestling team won three duals Thursday night to move to 20-2 in dual competition this season.
    0 comment(s)

  • Trojans nearly perfect in win

    Everything went right Friday night for the Turkey Valley boys basketball team as the Trojans (10-6, 8-3 UIC) defeated Starmont (3-11, 3-6 UIC) on the road 65-38.
    0 comment(s)
  • Girls struggle to gain victories

    Girls struggle to gain victories

    Three games in three days didn’t help the South Winn girls basketball team (2-16, 2-9 UIC) as the Warriors dropped all three games.
    0 comment(s)

  • Vikings offense slowed

    Two games in two nights was tough for the Decorah girls basketball team (2-13, 0-8 NEIC) as the Vikings fell twice.
    0 comment(s)

  • Warriors fall twice in UIC

    The South Winn boys basketball team (4-13,3-9 UIC ) came up empty handed in two tries to end the week last week.
    0 comment(s)
  • Vikings take care of business

    Vikings take care of business

    Snow didn’t stop the Decorah boys basketball team Tuesday night as the Vikings (6-6, 3-3 NEIC) took care of Oelwein (3-12, 0-8 NEIC) 69-41 in Oelwein.
    0 comment(s)
  • Vikes just miss first NEIC win

    Vikes just miss first NEIC win

    The first conference win of the season was within reach for the Decorah girls basketball team (2-12, 0-7 NEIC), but the win slipped away Tuesday as the Vikes fell to Oelwein (5-12, 4-5 NEIC) 41-38 at home.
    0 comment(s)
  • Warriors looking for big W

    Warriors looking for big W

    The South Winn girls basketball team (2-12, 2-7 UIC) is looking for some momentum headed into the postseason.
    0 comment(s)
More High School Stories
©2017 Decorah Newspapers
Footer Logos

Life
Software © 1998-2016 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved

Our app is now available!

     