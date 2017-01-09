The Decorah Nespapers
January 09, 2017
    
  • First baby of year arrives
  • Local ‘Sister March’ Jan. 21
  • Spillville’s Feddern wins $30,000 in Iowa Lottery
    
  • First baby of year arrives

    Hadley Jewel Gronna was the first baby born in the New Year at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.
  • Local ‘Sister March’ Jan. 21

    More than 150,000 people, a majority of which are women, have stated they will be attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21.
  • Electoral college debate is Jan. 12

    The public is invited to a debate on the proposition "The Electoral College is Fine the Way it Is" Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. in Decorah City Hall Council chambers.
  • Spillville’s Feddern wins $30,000 in Iowa Lottery

    A Northeast Iowa man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
  • City, County Recycling announce fifth annual electronics, appliance recycling day

    The city of Decorah and the Winneshiek County Recycling Center are announcing the fifth annual recycling event specifically for electronics and appliances.
  • Register for 'Ag in the Classroom' by Tuesday

    Howard County Farm Bureau and Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation have partnered with Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Dairy Center to host a free Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) county contacts workshop Friday, Jan. 20.
  • City offers Christmas tree disposal

    Christmas trees may be dropped off at the Decorah Street Department on Railroad Avenue through Wednesday, Feb. 1.
  • Center Stage Series:

    With a program featuring the music of Martin Luther to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, a cappella group Calmus will perform “Luther’s Lieder” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther College campus.
  • Council votes to pursue raises

    The pay for Decorah City Council members and the mayor could be raised for the first time since 1999.
  • Life-threatening cold weather upon us

    Winneshiek County Public Health (WCPH) reminds the public of the need to protect not only themselves in this extreme cold, but also property and animals.
  • WMC Decorah Clinic welcomes new family medicine and OB physician

    Lisa Zittergruen, M.D., family medicine and OB physician has joined the Winneshiek Medical Center Decorah Clinic.
  • Walk like a penguin to avoid wintertime slips and falls

    Although a winter wonderland may be beautiful, snow and ice can cause injury from slips and falls.
  • Gravel roads throughout county remain ice covered

    While most of the county’s hard-surface roads had been treated by Tuesday afternoon, gravels remained “solid ice,” according to Dana Williams, the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office administrative assistant.
  • Supervisors re-elect leadership

    John Logsdon of Ossian will remain chairman of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors and Dean Thompson of Decorah will continue to serve as vice chair.
  • Luther College hosting Dorian Vocal Festival Concert Jan. 15

    Luther College's annual Dorian Vocal Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, featuring Norsemen, Luther's first-year men's choir directed by Andrew Last; Aurora, the first-year women's choir directed by Jennaya Robison; and highlighting guest choir, Hopkins High School Choir, directed by Philip Brown. This event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
  • No. 2 Trojans move to 10-0

    Getting back on the court for the first time after Christmas break, the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (10-0, 8-0 UIC) picked up where it left off, defeating conference opponent Ed-Co (4-7, 3-4 UIC) 58-38 at home.
  • Rivalry Saturday for Trojans

    For the second straight season, the Turkey Valley girls basketball team will compete in the 13th annual Mercy Sports Care Rivalry Saturday.
  • Decorah make-up events

    Ice in the area forced Decorah to cancel its sporting events Tuesday night.
  • Ed-Co slows Trojan offense

    The Turkey Valley boys basketball team was as cold in the gym as it was outside Tuesday night as the Trojans (7-4, 6-2 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (6-5, 4-2 UIC) 62-43.
  • Warriors miss consistency

    Consistency was an issue Monday night as the South Winn girls basketball team (0-8, 0-6 UIC) fell to Class 1A No. 5 Kee (6-1, 4-1 UIC) 50-35 in a make-up contest in Lansing.
  • Turnovers prove costly for SW

    It was a close night in Lansing, as the South Winn boys basketball team (3-6, 2-5 UIC) got back on the court after Christmas break Monday night.
  • Ford chosen as girls soccer coach

    Molly Ford has been tabbed as the new head girls soccer coach at Decorah High School, pending school board approval.
  • Reicks’ first TV player in 5-on-5 history to 1,000

    Turkey Valley senior Shelby Reicks had reason to celebrate a little earlier than Christmas.
  • Vikings suffer two conference losses

    The Decorah wrestling team went winless in two dual matches Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oelwein.
  • Izer scores 22 as Trojans win

    Stout defense gave the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (6-2, 5-0 UIC) a 51-35 win over Tripoli (2-2) Thursday night at home.
  • No. 2 Trojans continue to roll up the wins

    The Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (7-0, 5-0 UIC) saw three players in double figures Thursday night as the Trojans defeated Tripoli (4-2) 58-36 at home.
  • Three Norse named all-region

    Three members of the Luther College men’s soccer team were selected to the NCAA III 2016 all-region team, as announced by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).
  • Ohrt honored

    South Winn football coach Jason Ohrt has been selected as an assistant coach for the north team of the 2017 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic, as selected by the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association.
  • Warriors fall in the fourth

    A rough fourth quarter sealed the game last Tuesday as the South Winn boys basketball team (1-4, 1-3 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (3-3, 2-2 UIC) 54-44 in Calmar.
  • Vikings tame Huskies 88-66

    A big performance by senior Lowden Rockweiler propelled the Decorah boys basketball team (2-2, 1-1 NEIC) to an 88-66 victory over Oelwein (1-4, 0-3 NEIC) Tuesday at home.
Life
