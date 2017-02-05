|
|
Wear red
WMC staff and friends wore red for women's heart health Friday.
Get-2-Gether Feb. 11
Decorah’s Get-2-Gether Committee and Decorah Parks and Recreation are
hosting a Valentine’s Party for adults with special needs from 1 - 3
p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Club in Decorah.
-
Luther College to host Dorian Orchestra Festival
Luther College will hold two concerts in conjunction with the Dorian
Orchestra Festival Feb. 5-6. The college hosts more than 160 high school
orchestra students from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, nominated by
their high school directors to experience Luther, rehearse with music
faculty and perform in concert.
News
-
-
Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the top college choirs in the
nation, will perform a tour homecoming concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Feb. 7, at the Luther College Center for Faith and Life, 700 College
Drive, Decorah.
-
In need of a space for you and your little ones to run off some energy this winter?
-
As part of Luther College's observance of Black History Month, artist
Muha Bazila will deliver a lecture titled "A Reflection of Art,
Representation, and Black Militancy" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in
the Franklin W. Olin Building Room 102 on the Luther campus.
-
In observance of Black History Month, Northeast Iowa Community College
(NICC) invites faculty, staff, students and community members to a
presentation on campus Thursday, Feb. 16, by Dr. Michael Hill, associate
professor of English and African American Studies at University of
Iowa.
-
Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the world and it happens everywhere in the United States.
-
The location of Barneløpet has changed.
-
-
The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors has approved a petition it hopes will ripple throughout Iowa.
-
Luther College President Paula Carlson is addressing community concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.
-
A Decorah couple has stopped work on their Iowa City home pending a legal hearing on the matter.
-
-
Several hundred people turned out in Decorah Tuesday night to protest
the recent executive order issued by President Donald Trump banning
refugees and others from seven Muslim majority countries.
-
One woman dies every minute from heart disease.
-
Due to the response, the Winneshiek Rally for Refugees has been moved from Water Street Park to the courthouse steps.
Sports
-
Postseason action is under way, with both district swimming and sectional wrestling action Saturday.
-
Although the Decorah girls basketball team showed improvement Tuesday
night, it wasn’t enough to get the victory as the Vikings (2-15, 0-8
NEIC) fell at home to Class 5A No. 6 Cedar Falls (16-1) 61-35 in
non-conference action.
-
Getting a make-up game in, the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls
basketball team (15-2, 12-0 UIC) showed its experience Monday in
Elkader, defeating Central (9-10, 4-7 UIC) 53-28.
-
The Decorah boys basketball team (7-8, 4-4 NEIC) posted a dramatic
conference victory Monday night at home, defeating Waukon (5-10, 2-7
NEIC) 73-69.
-
The Decorah Viking Athletic Booster Club Youth Wrestling Tournament is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, at Decorah High School.
-
A hunger to win propelled the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (12-6,
10-3 UIC) to a 51-29 win at home over Postville (8-8, 6-7 UIC) Tuesday
night.
-
The South Winn boys basketball team (4-15, 3-10 UIC) came close to
getting a victory Tuesday night but couldn’t pull off the win, falling
to Clayton Ridge (10-7, 7-4 UIC) 47-42 at home.
-
Isaac Knaack (10) became the first swimmer from the Decorah Swim Club
(DEC) to win an event at the Midwest All Star Championships.
-
Two members of the Decorah wrestling team added their names to the hall of fame.
-
-
It was a big week for the Decorah boys swim team.
-
After holding the lead for over three quarters, the Decorah boys
basketball team (6-7, 3-4 NEIC) couldn’t hold on, falling to New Hampton
(8-7, 4-3 NEIC) 66-62 at home Friday night.
-
The Decorah bowling team competed in its first ever conference team meet Saturday.
-
After a week off the courts, the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls
basketball team (14-2, 11-0 UIC) got back at it Friday night, defeating
Starmont (6-10, 3-7 UIC) 54-14 on the road.
-
The Turkey Valley wrestling team closed out the dual portion of the season Thursday night at Central.
|
