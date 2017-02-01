|
Welcome in Decorah
Several hundred people turned out Tuesday evening to protest the recent executive order issued by the president banning refugees and others from seven Muslim majority countries.
News
Luther College will hold two concerts in conjunction with the Dorian
Orchestra Festival Feb. 5-6. The college hosts more than 160 high school
orchestra students from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, nominated by
their high school directors to experience Luther, rehearse with music
faculty and perform in concert.
One woman dies every minute from heart disease.
Due to the response, the Winneshiek Rally for Refugees has been moved from Water Street Park to the courthouse steps.
Bob Hemesath said quite a few friends and neighbors were surprised to see him on the CBS evening news Thursday.
Decorah community members gathered over the weekend for “Pints & Postcards” at The Courtyard & Cellar.
One out of every three women in the world will be physically or sexually
abused in her lifetime, according to information from the United
Nations.
"Who Do You Trust," an art exhibit featuring the work of Jed Jackson,
will be on display from Feb. 3 to March 15 in Luther College's Preus
Library. The exhibit is open to the public with no charge for admission.
Who have we been taught to trust and not to trust? Michelle Boike and
Wintlett Taylor-Browne explore this question in their lecture titled
"The Racialization of Trust: Who Have We Been Taught Not to Trust?" at 7
p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Recital Hall of the Center for Faith and
Life on the Luther College campus.
The lecture is open to the public with no charge for admission.
Talking about race is often taboo, and when we do, it can be
uncomfortable and difficult. But there is a lot at stake if we give into
the temptation to avoid these hard conversations.
Identifying
racism is not about labeling some people as good and others as bad.
Rather it is about looking at the ways power benefits some and not all
based on the color of our skin. Talking about whiteness and whiteness as
normative in American culture is one place we can begin the
conversation.
Join the Decorah Public Library History Book Group to discuss Margot Lee
Shetterly’s New York Times bestseller “Hidden Figures” at 6:30 p.m.
Thurs. Feb. 16 on the 2nd floor of the library. Books are available for
checkout at the front desk. The group is open to the public and
newcomers are encouraged to attend. “Hidden Figures” has recently been
adapted into a film of the same name; movie-goers are welcome to attend
the discussion as well.
The sale of Camp Tahigwa to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
(DNR) should maintain the integrity of the Dorchester property for years
to come.
Enjoy the winter at the 18th annual Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway
Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for children ages 3-13.
Things at Turkey Valley Schools are moving in the right direction.
This photo of “Historic Decorah” taken by Joyce Meyer of Spillville was
featured as “Northeast Iowa’s Prettiest town” in the travel section of
usatoday.com’s recent feature highlighting one picturesque town from
each state in the country.
Tuesday’s Public Opinion includes a special edition with articles and advertisements devoted to “Mind, Health and Body.”
Sports
Two members of the Decorah wrestling team added their names to the hall of fame.
It was a big week for the Decorah boys swim team.
After holding the lead for over three quarters, the Decorah boys
basketball team (6-7, 3-4 NEIC) couldn’t hold on, falling to New Hampton
(8-7, 4-3 NEIC) 66-62 at home Friday night.
The Decorah bowling team competed in its first ever conference team meet Saturday.
After a week off the courts, the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls
basketball team (14-2, 11-0 UIC) got back at it Friday night, defeating
Starmont (6-10, 3-7 UIC) 54-14 on the road.
The Turkey Valley wrestling team closed out the dual portion of the season Thursday night at Central.
The South Winn wrestling team won three duals Thursday night to move to 20-2 in dual competition this season.
Everything went right Friday night for the Turkey Valley boys basketball
team as the Trojans (10-6, 8-3 UIC) defeated Starmont (3-11, 3-6 UIC)
on the road 65-38.
Three games in three days didn’t help the South Winn girls basketball
team (2-16, 2-9 UIC) as the Warriors dropped all three games.
Two games in two nights was tough for the Decorah girls basketball team (2-13, 0-8 NEIC) as the Vikings fell twice.
The South Winn boys basketball team (4-13,3-9 UIC ) came up empty handed in two tries to end the week last week.
Snow didn’t stop the Decorah boys basketball team Tuesday night as the
Vikings (6-6, 3-3 NEIC) took care of Oelwein (3-12, 0-8 NEIC) 69-41 in
Oelwein.
The first conference win of the season was within reach for the Decorah
girls basketball team (2-12, 0-7 NEIC), but the win slipped away Tuesday
as the Vikes fell to Oelwein (5-12, 4-5 NEIC) 41-38 at home.
The South Winn girls basketball team (2-12, 2-7 UIC) is looking for some momentum headed into the postseason.
