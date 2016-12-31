|
News
After celebrating its half-century milestone in 2016, Northeast Iowa
Community College (NICC) officials are poised to meet and adapt to the
needs of students and the surrounding communities for the next 50 years.
Winneshiek Medical Center Clinic and Urgent Care will hold the following hours for the New Year’s holiday:
Bring in the new year at the Elks Lodge New Years Eve party Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 9 p.m.
The Decorah Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 21st annual
New Year’s Eve Bash in the Luther College Regents Center, Saturday, Dec.
31, from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Steven Ransom, 49, Decorah, and his wife, Kathy, were injured in a crash Christmas evening north of Decorah.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Executive Director
Mary Ann Humpal (right) has announced that two longtime NEICAC staff
members are retiring at the end of December.
Winneshiek County officials re-elected this fall recently took the oath of office for their new four-year terms that start Jan. 1.
Without the Winneshiek Medical Center Foundation, the Medical Center
would have to rely on other avenues for achieving its goals.
If the pay for Decorah City Council members and the mayor should be
raised for the first time since 1999, now is the time to consider it,
according to Mayor Don Arendt.
Decorah High School’s 30th Annual Madrigal Dinner is Sunday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. at Decorah High School.
Steven Anderson, 39, Fort Atkinson, was charged by a Winneshiek County
Sheriff’s deputy with three felony charges of a felon in possession of a
firearm at about 1:50 p.m. Dec. 23 in Fort Atkinson.
Without the Winneshiek Medical Center (WMC) Foundation, the Medical
Center would have to rely on other avenues for achieving its goals.
Weston Noble, 94, of Decorah, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 21,
in Decorah.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office recovered several stolen firearms and other property reported stolen during recent burglaries during the execution of two search warrants in Ridgeway this week.
Representatives of Alliant Energy met with members of the Decorah City
Council’s utility committee Monday night to discuss the topic of a local
electric utility.
Sports
Turkey Valley senior Shelby Reicks had reason to celebrate a little earlier than Christmas.
The Decorah wrestling team went winless in two dual matches Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oelwein.
Stout defense gave the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (6-2, 5-0 UIC) a 51-35 win over Tripoli (2-2) Thursday night at home.
Three members of the Luther College men’s soccer team were selected to
the NCAA III 2016 all-region team, as announced by the National Soccer
Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).
The Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (7-0, 5-0 UIC)
saw three players in double figures Thursday night as the Trojans
defeated Tripoli (4-2) 58-36 at home.
South Winn football coach Jason Ohrt has been selected as an assistant
coach for the north team of the 2017 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football
Classic, as selected by the Iowa High School Football Coaches
Association.
A rough fourth quarter sealed the game last Tuesday as the South Winn
boys basketball team (1-4, 1-3 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (3-3, 2-2 UIC) 54-44
in Calmar.
A big performance by senior Lowden Rockweiler propelled the Decorah boys
basketball team (2-2, 1-1 NEIC) to an 88-66 victory over Oelwein (1-4,
0-3 NEIC) Tuesday at home.
In a battle between two teams that advanced to the state tournament last
March, it was the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team
(6-0, 5-0 UIC) that took care of business, defeating Class 1A No. 4 Kee
(4-1, 3-1 UIC) 63-35 at home Tuesday night.
It will be a small but talented group jumping in the pool this winter for the Decorah boys swim team.
Starting one of the busiest weeks of the season, the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (5-2, 5-0 UIC) earned a split.
The offense was there Tuesday night for the Decorah girls basketball
team (0-7, 0-3 NEIC); however, the Vikings came up on the losing end,
falling to Oelwein (1-7, 1-2 NEIC) 55-41 on the road.
In the best game of the season, the South Winn girls basketball team
(0-5, 0-4 UIC) came up just short Tuesday night at home, falling to
Ed-Co (2-5, 1-3 UIC) 58-53 at home.
Here is the run-down of events that were cancelled over the weekend and when the make-up dates are:
Here is the list of cancellations and make-up dates announced for the weekend:
