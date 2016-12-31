The Decorah Nespapers
  • NICC looking ahead to challenges of next 50 years
  • Reicks’ first TV player in 5-on-5 history to 1,000
  • Parks and Rec hosts annual New Year's Eve bash
    
    Reicks’ first TV player in 5-on-5 history to 1,000

    Turkey Valley senior Shelby Reicks had reason to celebrate a little earlier than Christmas.
    The Decorah wrestling team went winless in two dual matches Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oelwein.
    Stout defense gave the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (6-2, 5-0 UIC) a 51-35 win over Tripoli (2-2) Thursday night at home.
    Three members of the Luther College men’s soccer team were selected to the NCAA III 2016 all-region team, as announced by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).
    The Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (7-0, 5-0 UIC) saw three players in double figures Thursday night as the Trojans defeated Tripoli (4-2) 58-36 at home.
    South Winn football coach Jason Ohrt has been selected as an assistant coach for the north team of the 2017 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic, as selected by the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association.
    A rough fourth quarter sealed the game last Tuesday as the South Winn boys basketball team (1-4, 1-3 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (3-3, 2-2 UIC) 54-44 in Calmar.
    A big performance by senior Lowden Rockweiler propelled the Decorah boys basketball team (2-2, 1-1 NEIC) to an 88-66 victory over Oelwein (1-4, 0-3 NEIC) Tuesday at home.
    In a battle between two teams that advanced to the state tournament last March, it was the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (6-0, 5-0 UIC) that took care of business, defeating Class 1A No. 4 Kee (4-1, 3-1 UIC) 63-35 at home Tuesday night.
    It will be a small but talented group jumping in the pool this winter for the Decorah boys swim team.
    Starting one of the busiest weeks of the season, the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (5-2, 5-0 UIC) earned a split.
    The offense was there Tuesday night for the Decorah girls basketball team (0-7, 0-3 NEIC); however, the Vikings came up on the losing end, falling to Oelwein (1-7, 1-2 NEIC) 55-41 on the road.
    In the best game of the season, the South Winn girls basketball team (0-5, 0-4 UIC) came up just short Tuesday night at home, falling to Ed-Co (2-5, 1-3 UIC) 58-53 at home.
    Here is the run-down of events that were cancelled over the weekend and when the make-up dates are:
    Here is the list of cancellations and make-up dates announced for the weekend:
