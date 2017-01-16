The Decorah Nespapers
January 16, 2017
    
  • Three local boys try in vain to save eagle from lead poisoning
  • New Minowa Players’ ‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley’ opens Thursday, Jan. 19
  • Community invited to “Serve and Sled” event Sunday
    
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day lecture is tonight at Luther College

    Carly Hayden Foster, associate professor of political science at Luther, will give this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day lecture today (Monday, Jan. 16), at 7 p.m. in Valders Hall of Science, Room 206, on the Luther College campus.
  • Travel not recommended for Northeast Iowa, winter

    The Iowa Department of Transportation has recommended no travel across Northeast Iowa this morning due to widespread icing resulting in hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)in La Crosse.
  • Cardiace Rehab at WMC closed today

    Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Cardic Rehab at Winneshiek Medical Center will be closed today.
  • WMC Decorah Clinic opens at 9 a.m.

    Due to icy road conditions, Winneshiek Medical Center Decorah Clinic will open at 9 a.m. today, Monday, Jan. 16.

  • EARL Public Transit closed today

    EARL Public Transit, a program of Northeast Iowa Community Action, will be closed all day Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen, where conditions permit, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
  • WMC Ossian Clinic closed today

    Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Ossian Clinic will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 16.
  • Three local boys try in vain to save eagle from lead poisoning

    What started out as a wildlife adventure for three Decorah teens recently, unfortunately had a sad ending.
  • New Minowa Players’ ‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley’ opens Thursday, Jan. 19

    The New Minowa Players’ production of “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley,” a show for the whole family based on the much-loved books by Jeff Brown, opens Thursday, Jan. 19.
  • Decorah Public Library closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

    Decorah Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

    The library will be open as scheduled Sunday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 17.
  • White Privilege: Let’s Talk

    Beginning in February, everyone is invited to learn in community through dialogue and questions about privilege, power and the persistence of racism. Time together begins with a “Dialogue and Dessert” event Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Decorah UCC to introduce concepts and definitions, and to lay the groundwork for small group conversation.
  • Dorian Vocal Festival Concert at Luther Sunday

    Luther College's annual Dorian Vocal Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, featuring Norsemen, Luther's first-year men's choir directed by Andrew Last; Aurora, the first-year women's choir directed by Jennaya Robison; and highlighting guest choir, Hopkins High School Choir, directed by Philip Brown. This event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
  • Rotary chili supper tonight

    The Decorah Rotary Club chili supper is Friday, Jan. 13, in the Decorah High School cafeteria.
  • City reminding property owners about snow and ice removal

    The city of Decorah is reminding property owners of their responsibility for clearing snow and ice accumulations from sidewalks abutting their property.
  • Electoral college debate tonight

    The public is invited to a debate on the proposition "The Electoral College is Fine the Way it Is" Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. in Decorah City Hall Council chambers.
  • Author Renee Splichal Larson speaking at Luther Thursday

    Seven years ago, Renee Splichal Larson’s life was changed forever when she and her husband, Ben Spichal Larson, Luther College class of 2006, were buried in the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
  • Vikings pull away from Warriors in 87-63 win

    Fans of fast breaks, hot offense and driving to the basket were in for a treat Thursday night in Calmar as the South Winn boys basketball team (3-7) hosted Decorah (3-3).
  • Boost of confidence; Vikes edge SW in fourth

    There’s a win streak brewing in Decorah, after the Decorah girls basketball team (2-8) grabbed its second victory of the year, defeating South Winn (0-9) 44-34 Thursday night in Calmar.
  • Vikings control Indians 48-23

    Decorah’s wrestling team got on the mats Thursday night, Jan. 5, hosting Waukon.
  • Orioles win rubber match

    A streak of 39 straight regular season victories was snapped Saturday when the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-1, 9-0 UIC) fell to No. 1 Springville (11-1) 40-27 at the 13th annual Rivalry Saturday, played at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
  • Ott, C. Reicks champions

    Two locals were crowned champions at the annual Flanagan Invite, hosted at Crestwood Saturday.
  • Warriors fifth at Tripoli

    Battling tough teams on this side of the state, the South Winn wrestling team competed at the 51st annual Tripoli Invite Saturday.
  • Vikings busy in the pool

    The Decorah boys swim team had two events over the weekend.
  • Early deficit too much for SW

    After falling behind early, the South Winn boys basketball team (3-8, 2-6 UIC) couldn’t make up the difference, falling at Starmont (3-7, 3-5 UIC) 55-43 Friday night.
  • Vikes fall to No. 1 Comets

    Battling the No. 1 ranked teams in the state, the Decorah bowling teams held their own despite earning losses in both varsity matches Friday night at Charles City.
  • Warriors sweep UIC triangular

    It was a double win for the South Winn wrestling team Thursday night as the Warriors won two conference matches.
  • Trojans win border battle

    It was a quick turnaround for the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (8-5, 6-3 UIC) as the Trojans played two games in just over 12 hours this weekend.
  • First win for SW

    There’s reason to celebrate in Calmar.
  • Vikes down NFV

    The Decorah boys basketball team (4-3, 1-1 NEIC) is above .500, having defeated North Fayette Valley (5-5) 63-45 Saturday night in Decorah.
  • Five swimmers from Decorah Swim Club headed to all-star meet

    Six members of the Decorah Swim Club (DEC) are headed to Elkhorn, Neb., for the Midwest All-Star Championships this weekend.
  • Herold earns academic honors

    South Winn graduate Mitch Herold has garnered National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI All-Region academic honors for the fall semester.
