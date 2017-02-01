Talking about race is often taboo, and when we do, it can be uncomfortable and difficult. But there is a lot at stake if we give into the temptation to avoid these hard conversations.



Identifying racism is not about labeling some people as good and others as bad. Rather it is about looking at the ways power benefits some and not all based on the color of our skin. Talking about whiteness and whiteness as normative in American culture is one place we can begin the conversation.