|
Vertical thumbnails|||||| font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; || font-weight:normal; font-style:normal; text-decoration:none; ||ctl00_body_ctl34_rrThumbnails96||ctl00_body_ctl34_rrFullSizePhotos96||imgStartRotator96||imgStopRotator96||115||||True||No related video||,|,|,||False||41822,0|41821,1|41820,2||96
News
-
Hadley Jewel Gronna was the first baby born in the New Year at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.
-
More than 150,000 people, a majority of which are women, have stated
they will be attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21.
-
The public is invited to a debate on the proposition "The Electoral
College is Fine the Way it Is" Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.
in Decorah City Hall Council chambers.
-
A Northeast Iowa man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
-
The city of Decorah and the Winneshiek County Recycling Center are
announcing the fifth annual recycling event specifically for electronics
and appliances.
-
Howard County Farm Bureau and Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation have
partnered with Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Dairy Center to
host a free Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) county contacts workshop
Friday, Jan. 20.
-
Christmas trees may be dropped off at the Decorah Street Department on Railroad Avenue through Wednesday, Feb. 1.
-
With a program featuring the music of Martin Luther to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, a cappella group Calmus will perform “Luther’s Lieder” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther College campus.
-
The pay for Decorah City Council members and the mayor could be raised for the first time since 1999.
-
Winneshiek County Public Health (WCPH) reminds the public of the need to
protect not only themselves in this extreme cold, but also property and
animals.
-
Lisa Zittergruen, M.D., family medicine and OB physician has joined the Winneshiek Medical Center Decorah Clinic.
-
Although a winter wonderland may be beautiful, snow and ice can cause injury from slips and falls.
-
While most of the county’s hard-surface roads had been treated by Tuesday afternoon, gravels remained “solid ice,” according to Dana Williams, the Winneshiek County Engineer’s Office administrative assistant.
-
John Logsdon of Ossian will remain chairman of the Winneshiek County
Board of Supervisors and Dean Thompson of Decorah will continue to serve
as vice chair.
-
Luther College's annual Dorian Vocal Festival Concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, featuring Norsemen, Luther's first-year men's choir directed by Andrew Last; Aurora, the first-year women's choir directed by Jennaya Robison; and highlighting guest choir, Hopkins High School Choir, directed by Philip Brown. This event is open to the public with no charge for admission.
Sports
-
Getting back on the court for the first time after Christmas break, the
Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (10-0, 8-0 UIC)
picked up where it left off, defeating conference opponent Ed-Co (4-7,
3-4 UIC) 58-38 at home.
-
For the second straight season, the Turkey Valley girls basketball team
will compete in the 13th annual Mercy Sports Care Rivalry Saturday.
-
Ice in the area forced Decorah to cancel its sporting events Tuesday night.
-
The Turkey Valley boys basketball team was as cold in the gym as it was
outside Tuesday night as the Trojans (7-4, 6-2 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (6-5,
4-2 UIC) 62-43.
-
Consistency was an issue Monday night as the South Winn girls basketball
team (0-8, 0-6 UIC) fell to Class 1A No. 5 Kee (6-1, 4-1 UIC) 50-35 in a
make-up contest in Lansing.
-
It was a close night in Lansing, as the South Winn boys basketball team
(3-6, 2-5 UIC) got back on the court after Christmas break Monday night.
-
Molly Ford has been tabbed as the new head girls soccer coach at Decorah High School, pending school board approval.
-
Turkey Valley senior Shelby Reicks had reason to celebrate a little earlier than Christmas.
-
The Decorah wrestling team went winless in two dual matches Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oelwein.
-
Stout defense gave the Turkey Valley boys basketball team (6-2, 5-0 UIC) a 51-35 win over Tripoli (2-2) Thursday night at home.
-
The Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (7-0, 5-0 UIC)
saw three players in double figures Thursday night as the Trojans
defeated Tripoli (4-2) 58-36 at home.
-
Three members of the Luther College men’s soccer team were selected to
the NCAA III 2016 all-region team, as announced by the National Soccer
Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).
-
South Winn football coach Jason Ohrt has been selected as an assistant
coach for the north team of the 2017 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football
Classic, as selected by the Iowa High School Football Coaches
Association.
-
A rough fourth quarter sealed the game last Tuesday as the South Winn
boys basketball team (1-4, 1-3 UIC) fell to Ed-Co (3-3, 2-2 UIC) 54-44
in Calmar.
-
A big performance by senior Lowden Rockweiler propelled the Decorah boys
basketball team (2-2, 1-1 NEIC) to an 88-66 victory over Oelwein (1-4,
0-3 NEIC) Tuesday at home.
|
Our app is now available!
|