News
-
Justin Knutson of Decorah was the winner of the Greater Midwest Auctioneer Championship held at the Decorah Sales Commission Saturday.
-
Thirty auctioneers from around the country competed in the Greater
Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship at the Decorah Sales
Commission Saturday.
-
The city of Decorah and the Winneshiek County Recycling Center are announcing the fifth annual recycling event specifically for electronics and appliances, Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
-
Winneshiek County Conservation will host a public cross-country ski and
snowshoe program Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. at Lake Meyer Park and
Campground. The program is free and open to all.
-
Luther College invites alumni, parents and friends of the college to
enjoy a full day of food, fellowship, fun and sports at the 2017
Mid-Winter Community Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in
the Regents Center on the Luther campus.
-
The 322nd Engineer Company based in Decorah is relocating to Las Vegas, according to Staff Sergeant Jason Proseus, public affairs non-commissioned officer for the 416th Theater Engineer Command in Darian, Ill.
-
Auctioneers from around the country will be competing in the Greater Midwest Auctioneer Championship at the Decorah Sales Commission Saturday.
-
Juan Tony Guzmán, Luther College professor of music, will be installed as the Weston Noble Endowed Chair in Music during Luther’s Spring Convocation at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther campus.
-
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Ossian Clinic and Mabel Clinic will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
-
Corey Busta, 40, Decorah, was listed in good condition this week after
being involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning on Highway 9 in
Decorah.
-
It’s time to give someone else the opportunity to serve as Decorah’s mayor, according to Don Arendt.
-
-
The Decorah High School National Honor Society will induct 46 new
members during its annual induction ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30
p.m. in the high school auditorium.
-
“Mentoring is really important, especially for young kids who need a
role model,” according to Tom Massman, of Massman Construction and
Solar.
-
The Winneshiek Democrats will host a "thank you" reception for all
Democrats and party volunteers Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:15 p.m. at the UCC
Fellowship Hall, 209 W. Broadway, Decorah.
Sports
-
Luther College swimmer Clare Slagel and Loras College women’s basketball player Kaitlin Phillips have been named the co-winners of the Johanna Olson Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2015-16 school year.
-
Looking for its first conference win of the year, the Decorah girls
basketball team (2-11, 0-6 NEIC) came up short Friday night in Waverly,
falling to Waverly-Shell Rock (11-4, 7-1 NEIC) 54-22.
-
Battling a veteran team, the Decorah varsity bowling teams fell at Forest City Friday night.
-
The Turkey Valley boys basketball team (9-6, 6-3 UIC) earned a split
over the weekend, with a critical Upper Iowa Conference victory.
-
The theme of the week was seniors.
-
In the only game from last week, the South Winn boys basketball team
(4-10) fell at Wapsie Valley (7-5) 85-42 Saturday in non-conference
action.
-
Some area sporting events have a time change for tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 24, while others were cancelled.
-
Luther College Head Baseball Coach Bryan Nikkel, was honored by the Iowa
High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) at its 49th annual
awards banquet held Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des
Moines.
-
Fans packed the gyms Saturday for the annual Decorah Duals.
-
Despite a furious rally, the Decorah girls basketball team (2-10, 0-5
NEIC) couldn’t come back Friday night at home, falling to Charles City
(1-10, 1-5 NEIC) 46-35.
-
It came down to 52 pins for the Decorah varsity boys bowling team Thursday as the Vikes fell to Waukon at Oneota Lanes.
-
Getting a taste of some of the competition they’ll likely see at state
next month, the Decorah boys swim team competed at the Rusty Garst
Invite Saturday at Fort Dodge.
-
The Decorah boys basketball team (5-3, 2-1 NEIC) picked up a signature
conference win Thursday night, defeating Crestwood (2-6, 1-3 NEIC) 61-58
in overtime.
-
The Decorah wrestling team earned a split in the conference Thursday night, hosting Charles City and Crestwood.
-
A shot at the buzzer sent a dagger in the hearts of Turkey Valley as the
Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-2) fell at Class
5A Waterloo West (6-5) 45-44 Saturday night.
