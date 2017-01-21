The Decorah Nespapers
January 21, 2017
  • Sister March in Decorah
    Colin Smith and Valeria Kishkunas were among hundreds of attendees at Decorah's Sister March Saturday morning.
  • Serve and Sled
    Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness and the Decorah High School Community Club hosted a "Serve and Sled" service event Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
  • Barneløpet Children’s ski/walk event is Feb. 4
    Enjoy the winter at the 18th annual Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for children ages 3-13.
    
  • South Winn third at Decorah Duals; Taylor MVP

    South Winn third at Decorah Duals; Taylor MVP

    Fans packed the gyms Saturday for the annual Decorah Duals.
  • Vikes drop two home conference contests

    Vikes drop two home conference contests

    Despite a furious rally, the Decorah girls basketball team (2-10, 0-5 NEIC) couldn’t come back Friday night at home, falling to Charles City (1-10, 1-5 NEIC) 46-35.
  • Girl keglers garner second win

    Girl keglers garner second win

    It came down to 52 pins for the Decorah varsity boys bowling team Thursday as the Vikes fell to Waukon at Oneota Lanes.
  • Faldet wins gold in breaststroke

    Faldet wins gold in breaststroke

    Getting a taste of some of the competition they’ll likely see at state next month, the Decorah boys swim team competed at the Rusty Garst Invite Saturday at Fort Dodge.
  • Viking bball earns NEIC split

    Viking bball earns NEIC split

    The Decorah boys basketball team (5-3, 2-1 NEIC) picked up a signature conference win Thursday night, defeating Crestwood (2-6, 1-3 NEIC) 61-58 in overtime.
  • Vikings earn an NEIC split

    Vikings earn an NEIC split

    The Decorah wrestling team earned a split in the conference Thursday night, hosting Charles City and Crestwood.
  • No. 2 Trojans fall on late three

    A shot at the buzzer sent a dagger in the hearts of Turkey Valley as the Class 1A No. 2 Turkey Valley girls basketball team (11-2) fell at Class 5A Waterloo West (6-5) 45-44 Saturday night.
  • C. Reicks still perfect in UIC

    Three Turkey Valley grapplers took to the mats Thursday as the Trojan wrestling team hosted Ed-Co and Starmont in a conference triangular.
  • Warriors sweep at MFL

    Warriors sweep at MFL

    The South Winn wrestling team picked up two more conference victories Thursday night, defeating MFL and Central in Monona.
  • Warriors collect UIC win

    Warriors collect UIC win

    The South Winn boys basketball team (4-9, 3-6 UIC) picked up its fourth victory of the season Friday night, defeating West Central (1-8, 0-7 UIC).
  • Crocker coming to DEC

    Olympic legend Ian Crocker is coming to Northeastern Iowa.
  • Christofferson set for softball position

    Jill Christofferson is set to take over as the head softball coach at Decorah High School, pending school board approval.
  • Midnight shootout Jan. 28

    The Decorah girls basketball team is hosting the first annual midnight shootout for girls in grades 3-8.
  • Vikings pull away from Warriors in 87-63 win

    Vikings pull away from Warriors in 87-63 win

    Fans of fast breaks, hot offense and driving to the basket were in for a treat Thursday night in Calmar as the South Winn boys basketball team (3-7) hosted Decorah (3-3).
  • Boost of confidence; Vikes edge SW in fourth

    Boost of confidence; Vikes edge SW in fourth

    There’s a win streak brewing in Decorah, after the Decorah girls basketball team (2-8) grabbed its second victory of the year, defeating South Winn (0-9) 44-34 Thursday night in Calmar.
Life
